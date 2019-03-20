Arrest report: Child used as shield in police drug raid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An arrest report indicates a child was used as a human shield in a drug raid last week in Northwest Jacksonville.

Micheal Jones, 45, was arrested Friday in what the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said was a high-risk warrant raid on a suspected drug house on Marigold Road.

According to an arrest report, officers went in with guns drawn and yelled repeatedly for Jones to get on the ground. Instead, he used a person as a shield until he was struck and knocked down by an officer, the report shows.

"According to the report, the officers worked their way around the room, in an attempt to get around the subject that he’s holding using as a barricade," Sheriff's Office spokesman Officer Christian Hancock told News4Jax on Monday.

The identity of the person who was used as a shield was redacted from the arrest report, but one of the charges against Jones is child neglect. The report also lists the only victim as a 5-year-old.

Fortunately, no one was injured, police said

In the house, police said, they found three handguns, boxes of ammunition and loose ammo, crack cocaine, four containers of marijuana, 30 Percocet pills, three scales, beakers, other paraphernalia and more than $4,000 in cash.

"I hope that it will be a better neighborhood and I hope that everything will get better and everything will change," said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

Jones was also booked on a variety of drug and weapons charges, and resisting police. He has already bonded out.

Investigators said records revealed Jones has been convicted on charges including armed robbery and possession and sale of drugs in the 1990s.

