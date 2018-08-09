Pedestrian hit, killed on San Jose Boulevard, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said at about 10 p.m., the pedestrian exited a vehicle, which was stopped in the median. The pedestrian stepped out into northbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard and was hit just south of Loretto Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

