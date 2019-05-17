Woman shot in Jacksonville home-invasion robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot and rushed to a hospital for treatment Friday morning after she was wounded in a home-invasion robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were sent to the home on Ida Street, just east of Lem Turner Road at about 11:45 a.m. When they arrived, a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, three men, who were all armed, were seen driving away from the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee. There was no description of the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. An email can be sent to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

