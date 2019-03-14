Baby among 4 taken to hospital after Beach Boulevard crash, driver says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people, including an infant, were sent to a hospital early Thursday evening following a crash that involved three cars on Beach Boulevard at Grove Park Boulevard, News4Jax was told.

Xavier Rivera, the driver of one of the cars, said he was traveling west on Beach Boulevard when he was hit by a gray-colored Nissan that was attempting to make a turn.

“He was coming out of the roadway to come here and he stopped traffic. I didn’t see him at the time, but it was too late," Rivera said,

He said the Nissan hit his car and then another vehicle.

Rivera said his infant daughter and his wife were taken to the hospital for observation, and two more people were also taken to the hospital.

