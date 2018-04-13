Babysitter indicted in Jacksonville baby's death faces judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 66-year-old babysitter who police said caused the death of a 5-month-old baby last year was in court Friday afternoon facing an upgraded charge of first-degree murder after she was indicted by a grand jury.

Police said Barbara Kendrick forcibly threw Cooper Dubovik into a playpen in March 2017 because he was fussy from having a fever and teething.

The boy, who was related to Kendrick, suffered a fractured skull and died at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Kendrick has been in jail since her arrested and pleaded not guilty last April to aggravated child abuse and second-degree murder charges.

More than a year after her arrest, Kendrick was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge. She had a first appearance on that charge Friday afternoon in Duval County court.

She will return to court May 3 for an arraignment.

Delayed justice?

Legal experts said indictments, like that against Kendrick, are coming out much later than they used to because such charges are undergoing more scrutiny and the grand jury is investigating even more.

Kendrick's indictment was one of eight announced Thursday by the State Attorney's Office.

Among them was another high-profile child slaying in Jacksonville from even earlier.

Henry Hayes and Kquame Richardson were charged with first-degree murder in the gang-related shooting death of 22-month-old Aiden McClendon. The boy was killed in January 2016.

Police said Aiden was in a car with two women when it was riddled with bullets in a drive-by that was targeting a rival gang member related to Aiden.

The State Attorney's Office has not responded to questions about why so many indictments are being returned at once or why they are taking so long to come out.

Attorney Rhonda Peoples Waters, who is not connected to any of these cases, said State Attorney Melissa Nelson is being very thorough with first-degree murder cases that could involve her prosecutors potentially seeking the death penalty.

“It is definitely something we are not used to. We are used to seeing them come out separately,” Peoples-Waters said of the indictments coming in bunches. “But I believe this is a result of Melissa Nelson's grand jury commission that she has formed.”

That Grand Jury Indictment Review Panel, which offers guidance to Nelson on whether to seek the death penalty, examines the history of a suspect, takes into account statements from witnesses, law enforcement and any confessions.

It also looks at whether drugs or alcohol were involved, as well as recommendations from law enforcement and what a victim’s family says.

“It’s almost like a mini trial that they really have to investigate thoroughly before they make the decision on how they want to pursue,” Peoples-Waters said.

