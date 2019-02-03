Baymeadows residents concerned violent crime on rise in area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents in Baymeadows want to know who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy, and why.

Jacksonville homicide detectives said Xavian Davis, 16, was shot outside Baymeadows Apartment Homes on Thursday night and died later at a hospital.

People living in the area where the teen was killed said they're concerned about the violent crime.

A man who recently moved to the area from New York and didn't want to be identified said he's a father and answers to why it happened may help the victim's family cope with their loss.

"I’d be crazy right now, like trying to figure out who did it, what happened, what he was into. My heart goes out to the family," he said.

This man lives across the street from where the deadly shooting occurred Thursday evening and said he's concerned about violence, too.

"The shootings, the crime I have seen here lately has been more prevalent in the past," he said.

He, too, did not want to reveal his identity but commented on what he believes is an uptick in deadly violence.

"It’s just a shame that children like that, or people in general just started getting gunned down," he said.

He added that he feels safe in the area only during daylight and that you never know what's going to happen late at night.

"It makes you scared. It is a nice area, I love Jacksonville. I love Duval, but when it gets dusk and dark, you really want to think twice when you are walking across here," he said. "If you do (go out at night), walk with people and your friends and watch yourself."

