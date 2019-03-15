Beloved pet dies after being attacked by dog that also bit officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dog that police said was known to be dangerous attacked another dog, which later died, and then bit an officer, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened Tuesday at the La Palma Apartments in Arlington.

Lakeshia Jernigan told News4Jax her dog of 10 years, named Snoop, was mauled by another dog right outside of her grandmother's apartment.

"Tuesday night, my cousin was getting ready to walk my dog Snoop and he walked past my grandmother’s apartment to the next residence," Jernigan said.

Then she said the neighbor's dog attacked her dog. According to a police report, officers responded to the dog attack and when they arrived, the neighbor's dog bit one of the officers on the right hand and right calf, sending him to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.

Animal Control and Protective Services is investigating. As of Thursday evening, according to Jernigan, the dog responsible for the attacks was still inside a home at the complex.

"They’re saying they’ll probably give them seven days to get rid of the dog," Jernigan said. "I’m saying, 'Seven days -- why is the dog still there?'"

Jernigan said she had to pay more than $200 because her dog had to be put down. She said Snoop was passed down to her before her mother died and was the only memory she had left.

"My mom passed away two years ago. She left me this dog. It means a lot to me. He’s family. He’s been in our lives for over 10 years," Jernigan said. "I lost a family member."

The other factor that worries Jernigan is that she said her 80-year-old grandmother, who lives at the apartment complex, won't go outside because she's afraid of the dog that attacked Snoop and the officer.

"This is unacceptable," Jernigan said. "I lost my dog and I think something needs to be done about this dog. I don’t understand why I’m not getting the help I need as far as getting this dog away from my grandmother’s house. He needs to be put down."

The police report does not say what kind of breed that dog is, but the report describes the incident as an "attack by known dangerous dog."

