Best Buy break-in nets $150K in Apple products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tens of thousands of dollars' worth of Apple products were stolen during a break-in Tuesday evening at the Best Buy on Southside Boulevard near the Avenues Mall.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report notes the whole heist, which happened about 10:30 p.m. after the store had closed for the day, was caught on surveillance video.

Two people used heavy hammers to break through the concrete wall of the store and used a metal grinder to gain access to the Apple products' locked cage, according to the report.

The report states $150,000 worth of Apple iPads, MacBooks and MacBook Pros were stolen.

The Sheriff's Office said one of the two burglars was seen talking on a cellphone, possibly to a third person waiting in an SUV out back.

The two men were dressed in dark-colored clothing, with their faces covered, the report shows.

Best Buy declined to comment and said the Sheriff's Office is handling the case.

