Bicyclist hit in Jacksonville's Brooklyn neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Jacksonville's Brooklyn neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman rode her bicycle down Park and Price streets without stopping for the flashing red traffic light. She was hit by a car headed northbound on Park Street.

Officers said the driver was not speeding and had a flashing yellow light at the time of the crash.

"We believe at this time, alcohol might be involved with the bicyclist and the bicyclist has life-threatening injuries," Sgt. Christopher Jackson with JSO said.

The woman was transported to the hospital. The driver remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating in the investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.