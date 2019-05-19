Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near the Nassau-Duval County line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck Saturday night on US-17 near Nassau County line, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Both directions of 18000 N Main St were shut down at 10 p.m.

We are working to learn more information.

Duval County - Hit & Run Fatal. US 17 near Nassau County line. Unknown truck vs. Bicyclist. Cyclist deceased on scene. Lanes are blocked. Please avoid area. Please forward any information on suspect vehicle to investigators. pic.twitter.com/7nFrCqXvPT — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) May 19, 2019

