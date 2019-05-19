Jacksonville

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near the Nassau-Duval County line

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck Saturday night on US-17 near Nassau County line, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Both directions of 18000 N Main St were shut down at 10 p.m.   

More Headlines

We are working to learn more information. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.