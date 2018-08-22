Big changes coming to Murray Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big changes are coming to Murray Hill and communities around Edgewood Avenue.

Like many Northeast Florida communities, the older, quieter neighborhood is growing rapidly, with several projects underway.

People in Murray Hill say their neighborhood is a well-kept secret nestled between Avondale and Lackawanna. They're taking advantage of the boom and hoping that people from other areas will start to pay attention.

Will Morgan, owner of Vegabond Coffee, says the growing neighborhood is one of the things that drew him in.

"An establishing neighborhood- there's lots of young families moving in here. Our normal demographic for the shop is young families and young professionals," Morgan said.

Murray Hill is changing a lot, and there’s evidence everywhere you look.

People are moving in and property values are increasing. The area around Edgewood Avenue is sprawling with businesses- with newer establishments opening soon.

Neighborhood staples are also going strong and improvements are in the near future.

The old Edgewood Bakery will become a French pantry.

A new playground in the works for Four Corners Park. It’s a playground that was requested by neighbors, funded by the city and scheduled to be installed in the next couple of months.

The city also reports enough room in the budget to add an extra day of opening the library from five to six.

With the growth comes other needs.

Another big project in the works is a plan to add bike paths and condensing Edgewood Avenue from four lanes to two lanes from Roosevelt Boulevard to Lenox Avenue. City officials say funding would come from the state and the public will have some input on the design.

The goal is to make the area safer for pedestrians.

With all this growth in the future, Morgan hopes to clear up the misconception that “we’re not here”.

“With the Jacksonville Business Journal putting out the article they did, and all the things we’re doing, and all the businesses on the street- we're trying to establish that presence in the city overall," Morgan said.

