Big changes on the way at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sky's the limit! A big expansion is on the horizon for the Jacksonville International Airport.

The plan is to build a third concourse which would add several new gates. The project is still in the planning phase but the addition could open as early as 2022.

Currently, the airport has two concourses, A and C. Concourse B was demolished a decade ago during the economic downturn.

Now a new concourse will rise in its place. It would start with six new gates, with the possibility of expanding to 12 -- for a grand total of 32.

The goal is to attract local businesses and concessions to the airport – an idea that frequent fliers like Mark Davenport hope will only boost the city’s profile and attract more people/

"I think some more gates and stuff would help for sure," Davenport said.

Airport officials said some of the biggest renovations are needed in the parking garage, which is now underway.

While the design phase won't be complete for a while, travelers are excited about the local impact.

The design phase is expected to finish up by early next year.

There’s no final price tag on the project.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.