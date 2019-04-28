Big guns, drugs and money seized by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some big firepower and illegal drugs are off the streets of Jacksonville.

Narcotics detectives served a warrant in an area that covers downtown, Springfield and the Eastside and found a slew of large firearms, including four rifles, a machine pistol, and three handguns - two of which, detectives said were stolen.

The drugs recovered in the bust include Heroin, Xanax, Molly, and Cocaine.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated but police have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.