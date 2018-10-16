Blackfinn closes doors in Markets at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Blackfinn Ameripub located in the Markets of Town Center permanently closed its doors, News4Jax learned Monday.

According to the Jacksonville Business Journal, food and furniture was being removed from the restaurant Monday, and a handwritten "closed" sign was placed in the window. No employees were present.

The closure came after restaurants Alabama, Michigan and North Carolina closed within the past year. Eight locations appear to still be open, not including Jacksonville, which was still listed on the restaurant's website.

Blackfinn opened its doors in 2010. The restaurant's Jacksonville social media pages have been deleted.

