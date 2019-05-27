Boat overturns in Trout River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A boat overturned Monday afternoon in the Trout River.

It happened about 4 p.m. near Zoo Parkway on Jacksonville's Northside.

A man could be seen standing on top of the overturned boat as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews on land and in the water assisted with the rescue.

Men fishing nearby told News4Jax a large ship came by, creating waves, and that's when the boat overturned.

The Coast Guard was flying over at the time and helped with the rescue efforts.

