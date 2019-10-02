Body found behind Arlington business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man's body was found Wednesday in a parking lot behind a business in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. Adam Blinn, with the Sheriff's Office, said police responded about 3 p.m. to Arlington Road, near the intersection of Bert and Lone Star roads, after a person taking trash to a dumpster saw a man thought to be injured.

The man, who was described as being between the ages of 30 and 40, died at the scene, police said.

Blinn said there were no visible injuries or wounds to the man's body and detectives do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

