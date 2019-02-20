Bond revoked for man charged with DUI after separate deadly hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man charged with DUI one week after his arrest in an unrelated deadly hit-and-run crash from 2018 had his bond revoked Wednesday in Duval County court.

William Cecil Martindale, 38, will now be held without bond in the Duval County jail.

Martindale was charged with misdemeanor DUI after police said he was caught driving drunk just one week after he was charged in a January 2018 fatal crash that killed pedestrian Ryan McKeller.

As part of his bond conditions in the hit-and-run case, Martindale was not supposed to drink and was not supposed to drive. His defense attorney argued in court Wednesday that Martindale was not made aware of those conditions and that he was attending Alcoholics Anonymous classes, had no criminal record, had enrolled in counseling and is a father.

The prosecutor fired back, saying if there was ever a time for someone to be on their best behavior, it is

when they are out on bond.

The judge sided with the state, revoking Martindale's bond.

McKeller's family was in court for the hearing and was relieved by the judge's decision.

"Thrilled. Elated. (I) had a little doubt for a few minutes, but it all worked out wonderful," said Kimberly Smith, McKeller's mother. "I had a child that I no longer have. And I'm sorry for his children, but he has to pay for what he did."

As Smith mourns her son, she wears a locket with his picture inside. She remembers him as a good

person and has a message for anyone who may think about ever leaving the scene of an accident.

"Dear God, even if you're not sure -- I stop for squirrels -- stop and look. Don't keep driving," Smith said. "It could be an object in the road, it could be a human being. Just stop for God's sake."

Martindale is due back in court next month.

Martindale was initially taken into custody the evening of Jan. 28 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the death of McKeller, 24, who investigators said was found dead in the early-morning hours of Jan. 21, 2018, under his parked SUV on Ricky Drive, off San Jose Boulevard.

According to an arrest warrant, McKeller's DNA was determined to be a match to blood and DNA found on the fender and windshield of Martindale's car.

Martindale was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death in connection with the 2018 crash but was released the next day, Jan. 29, on $25,000 bond, online jail records show.

Just under a week after he was released on bond, Martindale was found in the driver's seat of a car parked in the exit lane of his apartment complex on Bartram Park Boulevard, facing the wrong side of the roadway and blocking the exit, authorities said.

Police noted in the report that Martindale was attempting to change gears even though the keys were out of the ignition. Police also said Martindale showed multiple signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and the smell of alcoholic beverage on his breath.

According to online jail records, Martindale was again released from jail after posting $50,000 bond. But after that release, the State Attorney's Office filed the motion to revoke Martindale's bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.