Fight at Westside IHOP caught on camera

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A viral video of a fight at a Westside IHOP appears to show a man being punched by three people after restaurant staff refused to serve him.

When the video first begins, a man wearing a plaid shirt is seen being argumentative with a restaurant employee. Moments later, a woman jumps into the scene and punches the man in his face. After that, someone else is seen punching the man in the face.

About three minutes later, witnesses said the man wearing the plaid shirt spit in a customer's face, which led to a fight that lasted nearly nine minutes.

News4Jax spoke with the manager of the IHOP located on 103rd Street. He confirmed the fight happened Sunday, but did say whether anyone called police officers.

Sammie Schwerckert, who works at a nearby restaurant, was shocked that no one appeared to try and break up the fight.

"In my restaurant, our policies are strict. We stick to our policy. We take care of the issue. We call the cops. It's ended," Schwerckert said.

IHOP's corporate office could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening. It's unclear if anyone in the video is facing charges.

