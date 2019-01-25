Company's new Jacksonville location creates hundreds of jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hinduja Global Solutions on Friday celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Jacksonville -- a call and customer service center.

Though construction on the Southpoint Parkway facility is not yet complete, HGS announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday an expansion with an additional 200 employees, on top of the 400 hires initially announced.

About 225 employees are training -- 95 percent of them local. And business is booming. The new HGS customer service center is already taking on several new clients.

"Extremely exciting. The energy level here is just fantastic at every level," said HGS Operations Manager Jonathan Gray. "I participated in some training classes and got to meet the trainers and the energy is fantastic."

Jacksonville City Council President Aaron Bowman said Jacksonville's location, large workforce and client base were so attractive for HGS, the city didn't even have to offer incentives to get them on board.

Taking advantage of some of the vacant buildings, HGS is located inside the Southpoint Business Center. Jacksonville is its eighth location in the United States.

"The nice thing about this park is it's very configurable," Bowman said. "So, you'll see, it's an empty space and it can adapt to anything they need."

The business is already making a mark on the community. During Friday's ceremony, HGS presented checks for $5,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project and Ronald McDonald House.

Executives told News4Jax they plan for this to be a 24/7 operation by Feb. 1. HGS is still hiring for entry-level up to management positions. Click here to learn more and apply.

