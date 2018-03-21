Can you help Jacksonville police ID these 2 men?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for help to find two men they believe have information about a crime.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released two surveillance images Wednesday, asking for help to identify the men in the photos.

Police did not say what crime the two men might know about or where the surveillance images were taken.

Anyone who has any information about the identity of either man is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



Attention everyone everywhere! We need help identifying these two men. We believe they have information on a crime. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/fmenQbamZu — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 21, 2018

