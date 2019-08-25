Head-on crash on Norwood Avenue leaves one dead, 4 hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a juvenile died and another person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries around 3 p.m. Sunday after a head-on crash on Norwood Avenue. Three others were also hurt but are expected to survive.

The crash caused the closure of four blocks of Norwood Avenue in both directions for several hours while traffic homicide detectives investigated what went wrong. It's unknown how long the road will be closed.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a car flipped over and a juvenile dead. There's no indication on the age of the juvenile killed or the others who were hurt.

Investigators said they believe the driver of one car was passing in a no-passing zone and the front ends of the cars hit, causing one of the cars to flip over.

