JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car crashed into the side of a house in the Moncrief area in Northwest Jacksonville Monday night, neighbors said.

It happened about 7:30 p.m.

There was visible damage to the home at Moncrief Road West and Owen Avenue, and residents could be seen cleaning up the debris.

The house belongs to the Beta Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

According to neighbors, everyone inside the house was OK.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.