JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car smashed the door and window of a nail salon in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville on Wednesday.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the business on San Jose Boulevard near Julington Creek Road.

An employee told News4Jax that the vehicle did not go into the salon, and everyone was OK.

