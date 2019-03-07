Car riddled with over 2 dozen bullet holes on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car riddled with bullet holes was found Thursday morning in a Westside neighborhood.

Over two dozen holes could be seen through the front windshield in both the passenger and driver's side. The back window appeared to be shattered. A bullet hole could also be seen through the driver's side door. Around 30 evidence markers were placed on the roadway nearby.

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Westin subdivision on Old Middleburg Road and Steamboat Springs Drive. Several units along with a Crime Scene Unit van and crime scene tape could be seen in the area.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering more information on this developing story. Officers have not yet said if they are searching for a shooter or if anyone was hit by the gunfire. Details are limited at this time.

