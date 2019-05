JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pile of cardboard caught fire Wednesday afternoon at a paper and packaging plant on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD shared the following videos of the fire at the RockTenn Company on West Beaver Street.

It wasn't immediately clear how the cardboard caught fire. The fire was brought under control at about 5:20 p.m.

