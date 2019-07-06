Email: 'Catastrophic' IT issue affects some Duval court calendars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An email sent Friday, apparently from the city of Jacksonville, informed Fourth Judicial Circuit attorneys that some of the court calendars in Duval County were deleted.

The email reads in part:

"Unfortunately, we have had a rather catastrophic issue with a few of our Duval County calendars. For some unknown reason, court IT has deleted some of the calendars."

The email states that IT is trying to reconstruct the calendars, but to avoid any issues regarding cases, it requests circuit attorneys notify the city if they have a case set or an upcoming hearing.

According to the email, no further matters were able to be set for the remainder of the week, and the same could apply during the first part of next week.

Attorneys who had hearings previously set were still required to attend those hearings. The email was to catch anything that might have been missed when the calendars were rebuilt and to schedule events that had not yet been filled.

News4Jax has attempted to contact the court administrator to verify the information. A call was not immediately returned.

