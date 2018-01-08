Caught on camera: Southside restaurant broken into 3 times in 2 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert for the Holiday Hill area on Jacksonville's Southside, where a restaurant was broken into three times in two weeks.

It was not business as usual at Falafel & Gyro King on Atlantic Boulevard on Monday, as the frustrated owner was trying to recover after back-to-back-to-back burglaries that were caught on camera.

"Three times in a row within 10 days, or two weeks," owner Ahmed Al Zaidy told News4Jax. "It's too much to handle."

The latest break-in happened overnight.

"I knew the first line of defense is security surveillance, but I don't think he cared about it," Al Zaidy said.

Several surveillance cameras captured a man throwing a rock at the glass door, breaking in and stealing cash registers three times. In the footage, the man can be seen looking right at the camera.

The owner said he believes it's the same man who cut the wires connected to the registers and got away with a couple hundred dollars, leaving a mess.

"My loss is not in the cash," Al Zaidy said. "My loss is in the glass I'm replacing every time."

It cost more than $1,000 in all to replace the doors three times. The owner said it's been bad for business, having to close up shop to clean up and replace the doors and registers.

"The police don't put any kind of security or patrol to be here at the time he breaks in," Al Zaidy said.

After making pleas to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for more patrols, the owner turned to the public, hoping someone will recognize the man seen on camera and turn him in.

"Put him behind bars so he will not do this to me or another business," Al Zaidy said.

Some of the businesses in the same plaza have been broken into in the past, but they said Falafel & Gyro King has been the only target recently.

