Cause of death unclear after toddler found unresponsive at day care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The medical examiner was unable to determine what caused the death of a 15-month-old boy who was found unresponsive at a Westside day care, News4Jax learned Monday.

Family members identified the boy as Malik Baker. According to the autopsy report, Malik had a cold that produced mild congestion in his trachea and severe congestion in his lungs.

The report said a small piece of foreign matter was also found in one of the boy's lungs, which could have been something he breathed in. There was no trauma on Malik's body.

On Sept. 20, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed there was a transport from Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Center on Blanding Boulevard, just south of San Juan Avenue, to Wolfson Children's Hospital. Medical privacy rules prevented firefighters from giving specifics about the patient.

According to a police report, officers were sent to investigate after the child was admitted in critical condition. There were six attempts to revive the toddler.

Past attempts to speak with the day care were unsuccessful. Since Tip Top opened in 2016, inspections have found several Class 2 violations, including not having a credentialed director, an unsafe physical environment and insufficient staff.

Photos of Malik Baker with his parents

