City announces 2 new committees to look into storm resiliency

In Monday, Sept. 11 photo provided by DroneBase, people trudge through floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Fla. In a parting blow to the state, the storm caused record flooding in the Jacksonville area. (DroneBase via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville was hit hard during hurricanes Matthew and Irma. Now, the city and the mayor's office are looking at a way to minimize damage in the future.

According to the city, two initiatives will identify ways the city can minimize and prevent destruction from future storms.

The first initiative is the Adaptation Action Area Working Group, which will look at ways to reduce coastal flooding and sea rise in Duval County. The group will meet for six months in hopes to report back on efforts the city can take to hold back the waters during a storm.

The second initiative is the creation of the Storm Resiliency and Infrastructure Development Review Committee, which will take a closer look at drainage and flood control in Jacksonville. The city saw problems during Hurricane Irma with massive flooding in downtown, Riverside, San Marco and the Northside. Those involved will present recommendations in June to the mayor and City Council on ways to protect Jacksonville during these storms.

