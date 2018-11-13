City Council set to consider 3 rezoning bills for Jacksonville's Northbank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's Northbank redevelopment could take a significant step forward soon, as three bills to rezone the nearly 100-acre property are set to be presented to the City Council.

The city of Jacksonville is introducing three bills Tuesday night, all related to redevelopment on the Northbank, a quiet area that many have been hoping to see transform.

“It’s slow, but it is coming along,” Jacksonville resident Patrick Adams said.

All three items on the agenda are listed as fast-tracked, which should help speed up the process.

One of the ordinances would rezone and reclassify the more than 98 acres of riverfront land.

Right now, the space is zoned for public buildings and facilities, recreation and open space, and planned unit development.

The city wants to rezone it for commercial land use, allowing for restaurants, banks, enclosed entertainment facilities, hotels and other businesses.

A second ordinance would include marinas and parks, and a third would expand the area considered the “Shipyards” to include Metro Park and Lot J from TIAA Bank Field. The area currently stretches from just east of Berkman Plaza down to Metro Park.

The site of the old Shipyards is part of the area being considered for rezoning on the Northbank.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Iguana Investments released renderings in early August, showing plans for the first phase of development on the Northbank, including a convention center and hotel.

With the city working to fast-track zoning, fishermen on the riverfront said they’re hopeful for the future.

“Progress. I think that is the key word there,” Georg Adams said. “Need to move forward, because this town has been lagging for some years.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.