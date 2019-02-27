City councilman questions funding for Kids Hope Alliance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The ongoing battle between Jacksonville City Councilman Garret Dennis and the mayor’s office continues.

The two are often at odds over various city issues.

Now, Dennis is questioning funding for what he calls a pet project of the mayor's, the Kids Hope Alliance.

Legislation is being considered that would appropriate $2.5 million to fund various programs for at-risk children. Dennis argues those programs should be vetted and go through the same procedures as other city contracts.

In a statement, he said, "Our goal is to make sure all children throughout the city have resources to help promote healthy choices and decision making by providing quality programs and allocating tax dollars in the most effective way to help ‘cure’ the crime wave."

News4Jax reached out to the mayor's office for comment, but had not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

