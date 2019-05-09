City leaders: Civil citations keeping community safer, saving money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State and city leaders joined Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams on Thursday to say civil citations keep the community safer and save taxpayer dollars.

Two years ago this month, the State Attorney’s Office and more than 20 law enforcement agencies signed an updated agreement to increase the use of juvenile civil citations throughout Clay, Duval and Nassau counties.

Under the agreement, qualified juveniles who commit misdemeanor or municipal law violations, including misdemeanor battery, would be eligible to receive a civil citation to enter the Teen Court program, rather than be arrested and enter the criminal justice system. Juveniles who successfully complete the program will have no arrest record of their offense.

In 2018, juvenile arrests declined 58% from 2017, while the use of civil citations increased 42% and 96% of youth did not reoffend within a year of completing a civil citations sanction.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson spoke Thursday about the success.

"The reason that civil citation and its attendant programs actually work is because of the swiftness of consequences," Nelson said. "I always say when one of my kids lies to me, I don’t say, 'Hey, get back to me with six months and we are going to decide what your punishment is.' The punishment is swift and the sanction is and that matters."

Citations go directly to teen court for processing, instead of to the State Attorney’s Office for review and approval. Sanctions could be community service hours, apologizing to the victim, paying restitution and writing essays on the effects of their behavior. Panel members, including Williams, said this keeps children out of the justice system and saves time, which ultimately saves money. It’s estimated the expanded use of civil citations has saved more than $3.2 million.

Williams also said the panel continues to look at options for programs like this for adults.

