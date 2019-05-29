When could proposed school tax increase go before voters?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A proposed half-cent sales tax increase to pay for school repairs and improvements in Duval County is still on the table, but there still is the question of when taxpayers could vote on the proposal.

On Tuesday night, legislation that would allow the measure to go on the ballot in November was introduced to the Jacksonville City Council. Even though it’s a Duval County School Board issue, the City Council would decide if it could go on the ballot.

There has been concern about the November date. The referendum would be the only thing on the ballot and it could cost more than $1 million to hold the special election. There's also a pending bill that would require it be held in the next general election, which would not happen until November 2020.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Lenny Curry, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, School Board Chair Lori Hershey and City Council President Aaron Bowman sat down to talk about the issue.

News4Jax was not allowed in the meeting, but afterward, Greene said it was productive.

“A number of dates were actually discussed," she said. "Again, it requires us to go back and have a conversation with the board."

Hershey said she was agreeable to go back and discuss that and other issues with the board and was encouraged by the conversation.

The matter will also come up for discussion in City Council committee meetings.

There's no word when a final vote by the City Council could occur.

In the meantime, Duval County Public Schools has set up a website about the proposed half-cent sales tax, which has information about why it's being proposed, what the tax would do for public schools and how improved buildings help students succeed.

The resolution to ask voters for the 1/2 penny tax to support school facilities has been sent to City Council who must approve for the referendum to go to a special election in order for voters to have the opportunity to vote. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/sC2ndAIgOQ — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 28, 2019

