City recognizes wounded heroes of US armed forces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The annual Purple Heart Day Ceremony took place Tuesday evening at the Veterans Memorial Wall in downtown Jacksonville.

The ceremony, which began at 6 p.m., honored the men and women who have sacrificed so much to serve their county.

Wounded heroes of the U.S. armed forces awarded the Purple Heart were encouraged to attend so they could be recognized.

Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to walk the ceremonial Purple Heart Trail.

The event was open to the public.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.