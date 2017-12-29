City Rescue Mission to open cold-weather emergency shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Rescue Mission announced that it will open its cold-weather emergency shelter starting Monday.

The cold-weather emergency shelter will be open next Monday through Friday. The shelter’s staff will be extending the space to accommodate up to 100 more people who are in need of a warm place to sleep.

“We will not turn anyone away," CRM's manager of emergency services Jaime Davis said.

The shelter will continue to monitor weather conditions over the coming days and weeks and will open the cold-weather shelter for additional days if temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

Guests seeking shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street, starting at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. All overnight guests may remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

"We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," CRM's executive director Penny Kievet said.

For more information, contact the New Life Inn at 904-421-5167.



Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.