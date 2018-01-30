City Rescue Mission to open cold weather shelter overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Rescue Mission's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter will be open Tuesday night to those in need of safe and warm shelter and will remain open each day temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

Guests seeking shelter may check-in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn (234 W. State St., Jacksonville, FL 32202) starting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Weather Story

All overnight guests may remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

“We will not turn anyone away," said Jaime Davis, Manager of Emergency Services.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

"We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," Executive Director Penny Kievet said.

For more information, please contact the New Life Inn at 904-421-5167.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.