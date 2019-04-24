City, Sheriff's Office sued over 2017 police-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Days after a 2017 police-involved shooting was ruled justifiable, the victim's family is suing the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for $10 million in damages.

Officer Ryan McGee shot and killed Selwyn Hall after responding to a domestic disturbance call at Hall's East 19th Street home on April 26, 2017. Investigators said Hall resisted arrest and was tasered, but when he grabbed one of the Tasers, McGee shot him.

The attorney for McGee's widow, whose 911 call brought the police to their home that day, announced Wednesday the lawsuit against the JSO.

"It was an unfortunate dispute, but it was not a major dispute," attorney Malik Shabazz said. "It certainly was not a set of facts and occurrences that would cause the Jacksonville sheriff's department to shoot down and kill Selwyn Hall."



