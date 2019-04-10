City to clean junk pile out of Tallyrand community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after News4Jax contacted the City of Jacksonville about a growing pile of junk in a Tallyrand community, a city spokesperson said a contractor will visit the neighborhood Wednesday to clean up the lot.

Outraged neighbors told News4Jax on Monday that the junk has been collecting around the front yard of a home on East 14th Street since December. Records show the owner of the property was first cited in January, and there were two follow-up visits.

ORIGINAL STORY: Neighbors disgusted at junk piling up outside Tallyrand home

Thomas Guindon, the man who is blamed for the mess, told News4Jax he runs a scrap metal business on the property. He claimed other people have been illegally dumping trash at the lot.

"It got a little out of hand in a way, and as you can see, I still got construction bags where I have been picking up," Guindon said. "I have been going to the dump and trying to get rid of whatever people have been dumping."

Guindon claimed the property consists of two lots. He said he owns one and leases the other. However, online records show he's not the owner.

News4Jax reached out to the woman who is listed as the property owner. She claimed a house that used to be on the lot was condemned by the city nearly three years ago. She said she no longer owns the property.

Guindon claimed he would have the property cleaned up by the end of the night Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.