Several companies step up to help Clara White Mission

The Clara White Mission fed around 1000 homeless people at their 22nd annual Feed the City "A Dining Room on Ashley Street" event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since the Clara White Mission said last week that it needed nearly $425,000 in funding by Aug. 30 to avoid cutting services for Jacksonville's homeless and low-income people from five days a week to three, several companies stepped up to help.

The Jaguars Foundation immediately gave a gift of $75,000 last week.

The Law Firm of Pajcic & Pajcic and Steve and Anne Pajcic then matched the Jaguars Foundation's gift with $75,000.

Additionally, other companies -- such as bestbet, Sysco, Chartwells, Weavers’ Endowment -- donated money. Clara White board members and locals also made contributions

As of Monday, $200,000 has been raised through the mission’s Call-To-Action Donation Challenge. But Clara White still needs to raise $225,000 by Aug. 30 to meet the $425,000 goal.

The mission has already reduced feeding the homeless from seven days to five days due to a funding shortage, with the risk of cutting programs and services to three days a week. There is also a risk of cuts being made to the adult vocational training and operations.

The mission estimates it could serve roughly 125,000 meals in the next year but right now, its budget can support just over half of that.

In a recent tweet, the downtown mission that has helped people for 115 years said grants are coming in but at drastically reduced levels. The mission said the demand for services is going up, but it doesn’t have the funding to support it.

We will discuss cuts #ClaraWhiteMission is facing. We will have to reduce program services to keep doors open. Grant awards are still coming in, but the levels have been drastically been reduced. We need your help. We will release more details Tues. at 10 a.m. #IAmEarthaWhite pic.twitter.com/Sr9gcwpdFD — Clara White Mission (@ClaraWhiteJax) June 28, 2019

The mission, located on West Ashley Street, provides services to thousands of homeless and low-income people every week. According to the mission, it serves 400 meals daily and houses more than 30 homeless veterans each month.

Though the mission has not quite reached its goal yet, it is hoping that others will join the Call-to-Action Donation Challenge and make a donation. You can give money or supplies. Visit Give to Clara and Save Lives to help.

