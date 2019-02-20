Coast Guard rescues man clinging to life ring after his boat sank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coast Guard crews rescued a boater Wednesday who was clinging to a life ring near the St. Johns Inlet after his boat sank.

Crews aboard a 45-foot Coast Guard Response Boat from Mayport were conducting a law enforcement patrol at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday when they spotted the man bobbing on the life ring in the middle of the channel.

Coast Guard members pulled the man from the water and took him to Station Mayport where EMS was waiting to treat any injuries he may have sustained.

"We're glad we were in the right place at the right time and he had the proper safety equipment," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Pugh. "Our crews train to stay vigilant at all times and that training paid off today."

The mariner had no reported injuries and had a life ring and life jacket.

There's been no word yet on what may have caused the boat to sink.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.