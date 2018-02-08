Coast Guard searching for 3 missing fishermen near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews are searching for three missing fishermen near Jacksonville, the Coast Guard said Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 31, the Coast Guard said, the fishermen, including Capt. John Zimmerman, departed from Safe Harbor in the Mayport area in a 34-foot fishing vessel "Jessie K."

The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center was notified about 4 p.m. by the vessel's owner that the boat failed to return home on Tuesday.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules search plane from Air Station Clearwater was deployed to help with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.