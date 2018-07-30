Code enforcement crackdown at Eastside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City code enforcement officers and Jacksonville police arrived at the Franklin Arms Apartments on the Eastside Monday morning for surprise inspections of the property.

News4Jax was told that the sweep was in response to numerous complaints about conditions at the Franklin Arms Apartments on Franklin Street, off Jesse Street between A. Philip Randolph and the Martin Luther King Expressway.

"We have a standard of living we are allowed to have. We don’t have it right now," resident Patrick Barnes said.

Code-enforcement officers went door-to-door, but by late morning only five or six tenants had opened their doors to be inspected. Residents are not required to allow access.

The city said multiple units were deemed unlivable and residents will have one week to find a new place to live.

City records show the property is owned by FLKNARRS LLC out of Austin, Texas. The property manager in Jacksonville said he was instructed to give no comment to questions, so News4Jax is trying to get a response from the Texas office.

Reggie Gaffney, city councilman for the Eastside, said he has had multiple meetings with tenants over the past year and U.S. Rep. Al Lawson got involved, trying to push the owner to make improvements.

The complex is not federally subsidized housing, so there's a limited amount the federal government can do.

"This place make Eureka Gardens look like there wasn’t a problem," Gary Kleisser said. "This guy has thumbed his nose at JSO, at Code Enforcement, at the governor."

An apartment complex across the street from Franklin Arms is a federally subsidized housing project and appears from the street to look in considerably condition.

