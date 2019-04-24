Community invited to JSO's Police Memorial Day Observance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office along with the community will come together Wednesday to remember the men and women who died while protecting the city.

JSO’s annual Police Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall in front of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The observance honors the 62 men who have died in the line of duty, since 1840, protecting the lives and property of the Jacksonville community.

Their names are inscribed on the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall where Officer Lance Whitaker’s name will be added on Wednesday.

Whitaker was killed last May in the line of duty. The Sheriff’s Office says he was in a single-vehicle car crash while he was responding to a separate crash near I-295 and Alta Drive. He was a 17-year veteran with JSO.

The unveiling on his name on the memorial wall comes just one day after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill which would rename a stretch of I-295's east beltway between Alta Drive and Pulaski Road as Officer Lance Christian Whitaker Highway in July.

During the ceremony, the following road closures will be in place starting at 8 a.m.:

Duval Street between Palmetto and Franklin streets

A. Philip Randolph Boulevard from Adam to Beaver streets

