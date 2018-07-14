Community rally calls for end to violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A community rally took place in Jacksonville as a call to put an end to the violence.

The event was organized by Sharon Kirkland-Vaughn who became a community activist against violence in Jacksonville after experiencing tragedy first hand.

"We need to come together as a whole. We don’t need to have so many meetings. We need to hit the streets like we’re doing today," Kirkland-Vaughn said.

In 2002, Kirkland-Vaughn’s two nephews, Chris and Deon, were killed in a drive by case of mistaken identity. Since then she has been a voice for the families of slain victims.

The boys' aunt was also in the car during the time of the shooting, she died as well.

Three men were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"It takes a village to raise these children these days. It takes a village," she told News4Jax. "They need to get their lives together. Violence is not the key. It’s not the answer."

Several people attended Saturday's rally calling for justice.

"It’s just too much killing going around in Jacksonville. It’s very, very sad when you have young mothers, father, walking behind their children and burying them. Aunts, uncles...you got babies dying," said activist Linda Norris.

Kirkland-Vaughn hopes to reduce crime in the city and increase police and community relations.

