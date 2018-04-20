Trash finally picked up at Jacksonville condo complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Days after described conditions at an condominium complex in the Baymeadows area of Jacksonville as being similar to living in a dump, the trash was picked up.

After receiving several calls into the newsroom about piles of trash piling up at Sonoma Southside Condominium, News4Jax on Tuesday went to check it out and discovered it wasn't the only issue residents are facing.

"This is disgusting," condo owner Beverly Schaff said. "This is gross."

Pile of trash flooding the parking lot outside the garbage compactor could be seen at the condo complex on Southside Boulevard.

"It's appalling and it stinks," condo renter Zaina Masri said.

People living here at Sonoma Southside Condominiums complained the trash hasn't been picked up in more than a week. They were concerned about rodents endangering their health.

On Friday, people at the complex let News4Jax know the trash had been picked up.

