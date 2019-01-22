Controversial 'KKK' flyers outrage neighbors in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some residents of the Murray Hill neighborhood are upset after receiving a flyer that's said to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, neighbors said they received a plastic bag holding a peppermint, a contact card for the KKK and a flyer that contains harsh words referencing Martin Luther King Jr.

Ashley Reynolds, a man who received one of the flyers, said he was insulted and angered.

"I do believe that people have the right to think and feel the way that they do, but this but this has no place in our social discourse," Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds, other people received flyers in the Avondale and Riverside neighborhoods. The flyers include provocative statements about King Jr., accusing him of participating in illegal sex acts.

Reynolds said the flyer is hate speech against the man who fought for civil rights in the United States.

"Dr. King said it best. Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only the light can do that, and hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that," Reynolds said. "I choose to love, but I'm tired of being silent."

News4Jax tried calling the number listed on the contact cards. No one answered.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, similar flyers were distributed Monday in parts of Gainesville. Lt. Brett Rhodenizer said the letters are not criminal in nature and are protected free speech.

