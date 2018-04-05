Cooperation on JEA issue promised between mayor's office, council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sparks between the Jacksonville City Council and mayor's office over the potential sale of JEA have died down, but the issue is far from settled.

Thursday's meeting of a special council committee looking into the issue began with Chairman John Crescimbeni announcing that he and the mayor's chief administrative officer, Sam Mousa, have agreed to work together to learn more about the city utility and discuss its future.

The idea of selling the city-owned utility has been controversial since the idea was floated last year.

Prior to the meeting, Mayor Lenny Curry said there is some lingering distrust of Council President Anna Lopez Brosche.

"We have not been able to have a mature adult conversation because leadership in council has decided to use every opportunity to grab headlines," Curry said. "So I am going to continue to try and have that conversation, and I think it’s an important one for the city."

The special committee Thursday heard more about the JEA's $2.5 billion obligation to the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant under construction in Georgia. In 2008, when natural gas prices were skyrocketing, it was considered a good deal. Once the plant is completed, 13 percent of JEA power will come from it.

