Corrections officer charged with domestic violence on pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville corrections officer was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic violence on a pregnant woman.

Police said Jarvis Brannon got into an argument with his former girlfriend as she packed up some of his things. Officers said the argument became violent and Brannon pushed the woman, who is four months pregnant with his child. She suffered bumps and bruises when she fell but was not seriously hurt.

The victim also works for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as a civilian employee, according to JSO Director Tom Hackney, but her name will not be released.

"I can tell you this much, that I am pleased that Mr. Brannon no longer works here. My tolerance level for those who want to put their hands on their partners is extremely low. A person that decides to do this, whether they are an employee or not, in my opinion, is a slimy salamander that truly does not deserve to breathe the same air out in freedom like we do," Hackney said.

Hackney said there have been no previous complaints against the corrections officer in the past.

This is the third arrest of a JSO employee this year.

On March 23, Officer Rodney Bryant was arrested on 3-counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Detectives said he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and two other women during an argument outside a nightclub. Termination proceedings are underway.

On March 26, Officer Matthew Hunter was arrested on capital sexual battery charges on a girl under the age of 12. The charges were later upgraded to three counts of sexual battery and possession of child porn. A month later, a second girl told JSO that Hunter molested her during a sleepover. He's charged with lewd & lascivious molestation in that case.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.