Couple arrested after disabled man found trapped in shed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A couple was arrested after a disabled man was found inside a shed that was blocked by an SUV, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Joyce Cobb, 44, and her boyfriend Robert Stevenson, 33, were arrested after officers were called to a home Friday night by a neighbor who heard screaming and the sound of breaking glass. The exact address of the home was redacted from the arrest reports.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an injured man was found inside a shed next to the home, and the shed couldn’t be opened because an SUV was parked less than an inch away from the door.

Cobb and Stevenson, the Sheriff's Office said, were found watching television inside a home about 20 to 30 feet away from the shed.

Both were taken to the Duval County jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.