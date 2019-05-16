Cousins tied to 11 armed robberies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two cousins arrested May 2 after a theft attempt are now charged in connection with nearly a dozen armed robberies, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Hasan Hordge admitted during questioning that he was involved in 11 armed robberies and fingered his cousin, Lumort Simmons, 45, as the lookout and driver.

Police said the first armed robbery was reported March 24 at the Sunshine Arcade on Haverford Road. Several more were reported throughout March, April and the beginning of May in multiple parts of Jacksonville.

Here's a breakdown:

March 24: Armed robbery reported at the Sunshine Arcade on Haverford Road

April 4: Armed robbery occurred at A&Y Food Mart on E. 21st Street

April 5: Armed robbery occurred at the Domino's Pizza on West 45th Street

April 8 in the a.m.: Armed robbery occurred at the Sunoco on Dunn Avenue

April 8 in the p.m.: Armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General on East Edgewood Avenue

April 19: Armed robbery occurred at the Buffalo Food Store on Buffalo Avenue

April 23: Armed robbery occurred at the Welcome Food Store on North Arlington Road

April 24: Armed robbery occurred at the Safari Food Store on San Marco Boulevard

April 26: Armed robbery occurred at Elly's Food Mart on Spring Park Road

April 29: Armed robbery occurred at CJ Express Food Mart on Lone Star Road

May 2: Armed robbery occurred at the Ron's Food Mart on Spring Park Road

The employee who said he was held up at the Safari Food Store in San Marco told News4Jax a man entered the store armed with a gun. He said the man ordered everyone in the store to get on the floor and put the gun to the back of the employee's head. He said the gunman made off with money and cigarettes.

Police said officers caught up with Simmons after connecting his Chevy Malibu to several of the robberies. From there, while tracking his cellphone, they were able to connect the phone to the time and location of four of the robberies. They also said Simmons was living with his cousins Hasan and Elizabeth Hordge.

According to a report, police tracking Simmons’ Malibu spotted the car pulling up to Ron’s Food Mart on Spring Park Road on May 2, then someone ran out. After that, a robbery call was dispatched, and officers pulled the car over in a traffic stop.

Police said Hasan Hordge matched the description of the gunman seen in the robberies.

Simmons has served multiple prison sentences and was released from prison last September after serving 12 years for armed robbery.

